MP Mantri Touches Feet of Woman for Not Able to Address Civic Problem, Video Goes Viral

Bhopal: A video showing Madhya Pradesh energy minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar apologising to a woman in his Assembly constituency in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh by touching her feet in public for not being able to solve the local civic issues has gone viral on social media, bringing him once again into the media limelight.

In the video clip, the woman was seen bombarding questions to the minister demanding to know why the sewage issue in her colony has not been solved and how long the people in her areas would have to suffer.

She was then seen in the clip leading the minister to her house to show him the water logging in all the rooms, caused due to the choked drains in the colony.

The minister was then seen apologising profusely by touching her feet.

The unrelenting woman however was heard asking him not to touch her feet and instead solve the sewage issue.

The minister was then heard in the video pulling up the officials of the local municipality body for it and ordered him to solve the problem urgently.

Mr Tomar is known for doing things in unusual ways to hog the limelight.

A couple of days ago, he stormed a local school in his Assembly constituency and sought to have a taste of the mid-day meal being served to the students.

He was then seen ‘desperately’ searching for vegetables in the curry served to the students but without success.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.