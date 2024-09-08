MP: Man who took video of ‘rape on footpath’ held

Bhopal: An auto rickshaw driver in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was arrested for filming the recent incident of rape of a woman on a footpath in broad daylight in the city, police said on Sunday.

Mohmmad Salim (42) was arrested on charges of taking video of the incident and booked under appropriate sections of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IT Act, Ujjain district superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said.

Separate teams of district police, cyber and social media wings of police were constituted to identify the person or persons who filmed the incident and who made it viral on social media, leading to Salim’s arrest, the police said.

The accused has a previous criminal record, police said.

He was booked under sections of 72 (disclosure of identity of victim of certain offences), 77 (whoever watches or captures the image of a woman being engaged in a private act), 294 (sale of obscene content) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67 of IT Act and section four of Indian Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, police said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as one Lokesh, made the alleged victim to drink alcohol and then raped her on the footpath in one of the busiest intersections of Ujjain city on September four after promising to marry her.

Passersby had failed to come to the rescue of the victim even as one of them took the video of the incident.

Later, the woman filed an FIR against him, leading to his arrest.