MP: Man who shot video of Ujjain rape incident held

Ujjain: Police have arrested the man who allegedly recorded a video of a rape incident that took place in Ujjain, said police officer on Saturday.



The man has been identified as Mohammad Salim (43), a resident of Prakash Nagar, Nagda. He also has previous criminal records, the officer added.



"Recently, a man performed an indecent act on a woman after making her consume alcohol and promising her marriage. In this incident, we were in search of a person who captured a video of the act and made it viral from the beginning," said Pradeep Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ujjain

"We have arrested a man identified as Mohammad Salim (43), a resident of Prakash Nagar, Nagda in this connection. We have confiscated his mobile phone, from which we have recovered the video. We have also found his previous criminal record. Currently, a case has been registered against Salim under sections 72, 77 and 294 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), and relevant sections of IT act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act," SP Sharma said."We are analysing his mobile phone regarding the people to whom he (Salim) sent that video and those who made it viral. If there is a plan behind it and if anyone is involved in it, we are identifying all of this, and action will be taken against them," he added.Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, CM Mohan Yadav said that there is rule of law in the state and those who commit a crime will be dealt with sternly."There is rule of law in Madhya Pradesh. Those who commit a crime will be dealt with sternly. Nobody will be spared. Be it Ujjain or the entire state, under the leadership of PM Modi, we are all committed to good governance. Those who do politics on it should look inside themselves. If they take care of their states, then it will be understandable. They do not speak over the Kolkata incident. We are all bound by the rule of law. Wherever there is any difficulty, we will deal with it strictly," CM Yadav said.Notably, a purported video was shared widely on social media in which a woman was being raped on a public footpath in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. As the video surfaced online, it triggered massive outrage on social media.According to the police, the crime occurred under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police on September 4 and the incident was recorded by passersby on their phone cameras.Following the complaint of the woman, police arrested the accused on the same day and the accused was produced before the court on the following day, from where he was sent to jail, a police officer said.