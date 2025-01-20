MP: Man killed by 2 neighbours over loud music

Bhopal: A 67-year-old man in a Madhya Pradesh village was killed by his two neighbours over protest by the former’s granddaughter to the loud music played by them, police said on Sunday.

The two accused, Ratiram Ahirwar and Mukesh Ahirwar, armed with stick and sharp weapons barged into the deceased’s house in the village of Gorakala under Chanderi police station in Ashok Nagar district late on Friday night to protest against the seizure of their music system by the police following the complaint by the hexagenerian’s granddaughter, a Class 12 student, police said.

They first had a heated exchange with her parents who later fled the spot fearing for their life and then attacked the elderly man with stick and sharp weapons, leading to his death, according to Chanderi police station in-charge Manish Jadaun.

Earlier, the deceased’s granddaughter had objected to the loud music and complained to the police when the accused refused to heed to her request to lower the volume, police said. Body of the slain man was sent for postmortem.