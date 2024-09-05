MP Man Dies of Heart Attack, While Waiting for Doctor

A 24-year-old man died of a heart attack, as he was waiting outside the doctor's place, in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh.

He had visited the doctor for a checkup because he had been experiencing chest trouble for a few days, but he passed away from a heart attack within minutes.

A nearby CCTV camera recorded the entire incident of his death. The man has been identified as Shahrukh Mirza.

In the footage, the person can be seen sitting on a bench, then abruptly passes out and falls to his left. His body falls to the floor and his head hits another bench next to him.

A nearby person came to the aid and took him to the hospital, but the moment he arrived, the doctors declared him dead.

In Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, 24year old Shahrukh Mirza experienced chest pain during the night.



He went to see a doctor in the morning.



While waiting outside the hospital, he suddenly suffered a heart attack and tragically passed away on the spot. As per, Dr Pankaj Gupta, Shahrukh sought medical attention at his government residence on the Civil Hospital premises. Shortly after coming, Shahrukh collapsed off the bench, complaining of anxiousness and chest trouble. He suffered a heart attack and died despite attempts to resuscitate him.



Shahrukh has been experiencing anxiety and chest trouble at work. He went home, but his condition did not improve, so he went to see Dr. Gupta.

Shahrukh was the sole breadwinner of his family and owned a bike repair shop. His father died a long time ago, and his younger brother struggles with mental health issues. After his sudden death, he leaves behind his mother, a pregnant wife, a young daughter, and his brother, all of whom now face an uncertain future.