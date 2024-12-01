MP: Mahakaleshwar temple goes hi-tech in delivering laddu prasad to devotees

Bhopal: The famous Mahakaleshwar temple, where one of the 12 Jyotirlingas are worshipped, in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday went hi-tech with the installation of an ‘any time’ automatic machine to deliver ‘laddu prasad’ to the devotees.

Union health minister and BJP national president J P Nadda unveiled the machine in the presence of chief minister Mohan Yadav.

The machine releases ‘laddu’ packets when a person transfers the price of the ‘prasad’ online using a QR code, displayed on the screen.

“A Coimbatore-based company, 5G Technology, has developed the automatic machine to deliver the ‘prasad’ packet”, Mahakaleshwar temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said.

The person interested to get ‘prasad’ can pay online using the QR code or cash.

The machine has a capacity to store 130 packets of ‘laddu prasad’.

The ‘prasad’ packets are currently sold to the devotees at the counters of the ancient shrine of Mahakaleshwar.

The Mahakaleshwar’s ‘laddu prasad’ has been certified as hygienic ‘BHOG’ (offering to God) by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The ‘laddu prasad’ is made of four key ingredients- pure ghee, gram flour, rava (semolina), and sugar.

During the month of ‘Savan’ of the Hindu calendar, when the footfall of devotees in the shrine reaches peak, around 45 quintals of ‘laddu prasad’ are sold.

Around 40 quintals of pure ghee are used to make ‘laddu prasad’ daily.