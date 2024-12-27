MP: Lokayukta Raids Unearth Rs 8 Cr in Assets From Former Constable

Bhopal: The Bureau of Immigration has issued a lookout circular against former constable Sourav Sharma whose premises were raided by the Lokayukta recently.

The raids in his premises in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior led to recovery of alleged ill-gotten properties including real estate, gold and silver and cash worth around Rs eight crore.

Sharma, who was serving in the state transport department, was said to be visiting Dubai currently, police said.

Amid reports of recovery of the documents of properties in the names of several influential people in the Lokayukta raids in his premises, veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Arun Yadav on Thursday demanded the state government to make the seizures public.

Mr Yadav said that documents of a palatial house in the name of a senior political leader were believed to have been recovered in the Lokayukta raids in the premises of the former constable and wondered why they were not made public by the government.

He demanded the government to ask the enforcement directorate (ED) and the Income Tax to probe into the alleged amassing of ill-gotten properties by the former constable to bring to light the names of influential people he was reportedly working for.