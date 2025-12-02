MP Legislators, Ex-MLAs Set To Get Hefty Hike In Salary, Perks, Pension

Bhopal: The salary of MLAs of Madhya Pradesh are set to undergo a steep upward revision.

A committee constituted to look into the issue has prepared the final draft proposal on the hike of salary of MLAs and pension for the former MLAs of the state.

The draft Bill may be tabled in the state Assembly either in the ongoing winter session or in the upcoming session of the house, after being cleared by the state cabinet, sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Monday.

Headed by Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister Jagdish Dewda, the committee comprised two other members, BJP MLA Ajey Vishnoi and Congress legislator Sachin Yadav.

As per the draft proposal, the monthly salary of the MLAs is proposed to be hiked from the existing Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,65,000.

Similarly, the monthly pension of the former MLA is set to be increased from the existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 65,000, while the monthly family pension is set to be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000.

The committee has also proposed to hike the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund from the existing Rs 3.50 crore to Rs five crore.

The committee has recommended an annual increase of salary of the speaker of state legislative Assembly and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in proportion to their position.

The draft proposal recommended a medical insurance policy for former MLAs and their spouses of the premium of Rs 10,000 per month each.

The committee has recommended extension of the train travel provision of AC 1 given to the MLAs to their spouses, besides introducing air travel provision to the tune of Rs five lakh for each MLA.

The state government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 58.51 crore annually if revised salary and pension of MLAs and ex-MLAs are implemented.