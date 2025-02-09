MP: Kejriwal’s ‘poison in Yamuna’ cost AAP 5-7 seats in Delhi polls : Union minister Khattar

Bhopal: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the ‘poison in Yamuna’ comment by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi Assembly polls had cost AAP five-seven seats in the elections.

“Had he (Mr Kejriwal) not made the statement accusing Haryana of poisoning Yamuna water, AAP could have won five-seven more seats in the Delhi Assembly elections. His remarks had hurt the voters who have roots in Haryana and cost AAP five-seven seats”, Mr Khattar who was here to highlight key provisions of the Union budget before the media, said.

Mr Khattar, the former Haryana chief minister, said that Mr Kejriwal had a habit of passing the buck when he failed to deliver on his promises.

“He (Mr Kejriwal) had promised to clean Yamuna but failed to deliver on it and tried to shift the blame on Haryana by accusing the state of poisoning the water of Yamuna”, Mr Khattar added.

Touching upon the issue of the recent deportation from the USA, Mr Khattar said that the government had taken note of the ‘objections raised by everyone’ over the manner in which illegal Indian immigrants were sent to India.

There has been an uproar over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military aircraft.

The Centre has come out with a statement that India has registered concerns with the US over the deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this kind of treatment could have been avoided.

“America has deported people (to India) earlier also. This time, everyone had objections to the method, it (objection) has been registered and the issue will be resolved through talks”, he said.

He said that India had also deported illegal immigrants from Assam.

“There is a formality for deportation, it also has its own sensitivity as to when to do it, how to do it and in what manner”, the Union housing and urban development minister said.