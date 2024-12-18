MP: IT Raids on Mining Baron Spark Political Rumours

IT raids were carried out on Sri Siddi Vinayaka developers, located at Chintalkunta. (Representational Image) IT raids were carried out on Sri Siddi Vinayaka developers, located at Chintalkunta. (Representational Image)

�Bhopal: Searches by Income Tax (IT) officials in the places linked to construction and mining baron Rajesh Sharma and his associates here on Monday created a ripple in the political circles here for his high connections.

The IT searches were carried out at half-a-dozen places in the state capital and its surrounding areas linked to Sharma and his associates, a senior IT officer here said.

Sharma is a major player in mining and construction and owns Trishul Construction Company.

The IT searches have created a ripple in the political circles here since he was known to be enjoying the confidence of a retired senior IAS officer and a former minister.

He was awarded contracts for construction of some CM (chief minister) Rise Schools in the state, a state government initiative.

Properties associated with Sharma’s associates, Deepak Bhavsar and Vinod Agrawal, were also searched, sources said.

Teams of CRPF personnel were deployed during the raids at these places.

The IT searches continued till the last report came.