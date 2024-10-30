MP: In rare achievement, BJP on road to admit one third of voters in MP as members

Bhopal: The BJP is on road to achieve a milestone in the just-concluded membership drive in Madhya Pradesh by drafting around one third of total voters in the state, as its members.

The ruling party has gone into overdrive to achieve its revised target set for the membership drive to induct two crore members in the state.

“We have admitted 1.60 crore members online and the physical membership is being processed. We are most likely to reach the figure of two crore in our membership drive. This is a unique feat for the party in Madhya Pradesh”, state party secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told this newspaper on Tuesday.

According to him, the BJP has earlier set a target to woo at least 75 percent of voters who voted for the party in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the state, into the party fold.

The party had secured a total 2.24 crore votes in the recent LS polls in the state leading it to win all the 29 seats in MP.

The BJP has already achieved its earlier target of admitting 1.68 crore members (75 percent of votes polled in the recent LS polls) in Madhya Pradesh.

There are around 5.6 crore voters in Madhya Pradesh.

The party’s membership strength will comprise nearly one third of the total voters in the state, if BJP will be able to achieve its revised target of admitting two crore members in the state.

“This will put the party on a strong footing in the elections”, Ajey Bhan Singh, renowned poll analyst told this newspaper.

The party had secured 59 percent of the total votes polled in the last LS elections in the state.

Besides, the BJP has focused on strengthening its base at the booth level in the membership drive this time, as a part of its plan for micro management of elections.

“For the first time, elections will be held to choose booth unit presidents and booth level committee members. This indicates the party’s resolve to strengthen its base at the grassroot level”, a senior BJP functionary said.

The party has meanwhile mobilized its elected representatives to admit at least three women in each booth, while eyeing women votes in the coming elections.