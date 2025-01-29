MP: In Massive Bureaucratic Reshuffle, 42 IAS Officers Transferred, 2 Secretaries in CM Secretariat Shifted

�Bhopal: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Mohan Yadav government, as many as 42 IAS officers have been transferred.

Significantly, two secretaries in the chief minister Mohan Yadav’s secretariat have been shifted in the reshuffle exercise.

A notification to the effect was issued here late on Monday night.

Sources said that Mr Yadav who was currently on a four-day visit to Japan to woo the local industrial leaders to set up their ventures in the state had given the green signal to the exercise before he left for the foreign tour on Monday.

This was the third major bureaucratic shakeup in the state government after Mr Yadav assumed office in December 2023.

This was also the first time large-scale transfers of IAS officers were made when the chief minister was on a foreign tour.

Two IAS officers, Bharat Yadav of 2008 batch and Abinash Lavania of 2009 batch, who were secretaries in the chief minister’s secretariat, have been transferred as Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited respectively.

In the reshuffle exercise, collectors in the 12 districts have been transferred to various other posts.

Besides, 12 state public service commission (PSC) cadre officers have also been transferred.