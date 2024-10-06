MP: In first open air cabinet meeting in a fort, Mohan Yadav govt unveils millet scheme

Bhopal: The Mohan Yadav cabinet on Saturday held for the first time an open air meeting in the famed fort of Rani Durgavati in Singrampur under Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh coinciding with the 500th birth anniversary of the queen regent of the erstwhile Gondwana kingdom.



The fort, located on a hilltop in Singrampur was decked up with colourful arches for the occasion.

A helipad was also built at the hilltop to facilitate the ministers and officers in the Mohan Yadav government to reach the venue.

“Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav presided over a Cabinet meeting in Singrampur, Damoh district, held in honour of Veerangana Rani Durgavati’s contributions”, a state government press release issued here said.

The cabinet approved a millet scheme named after Rani Durgavati providing an additional assistance of Rs 3,900 per hectare, in addition to the minimum support price, for the purchase of ‘Kodo-Kutki’ millet grains by the state government.

The assistance will be directly transferred to the farmers’ accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The cabinet approved a proposal to build Rani Durgavati museum and garden in a 24-acre area in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The cabinet also decided to provide short-term crop loans to farmers at zero percent interest through cooperative banks.

The cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to constitute the Madhya Pradesh Jail Welfare Board.

The board, a first of its kind initiative in the country, will facilitate implementation of various welfare schemes of the government for the education of the children and youth of the Jain community, and other social causes of the community.