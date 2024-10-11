MP: In a first in country, MP introduces ‘paperless, faceless’ registry system

Bhopal: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday introduced an e-registry system, christened as ‘Sampada 2.0’, for the registration of a property from anywhere in the world.



In the new ‘paperless, faceless’ registry system, the buyers and purchasers of a property as well as a witness required for the purpose of registration need not visit the sub-registry office to transfer the property.

“Sampada 2.0, a version of registration software and mobile App, will ensure transparency and ease of business for property registration”, chief minister Mohan Yadav said while launching the e-registry system.

Mr Yadav announced that “Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to introduce the advanced Sampada 2.0 for e-registration and e-stamp of properties. People now can get their properties registered from anywhere in the world”.

According to him, a pilot project of this e-registration system has successfully been introduced in the districts of Guna, Harda, Dindori and Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and the facility would be extended to the remaining 52 districts in the state soon.

The identification process needed for the property registration under the new advanced system would be done through e-KYC.

The features of the e-registration software include GIS mapping of assets, biometric identification, and auto formatting of documents.

In the system, the documents will be executed through digital signature, thus shunning the role of witnesses.

The system has done away with the personal presence in the sub-registry office for the registration of properties.

Interaction with the registration officer will be done through video conferencing.