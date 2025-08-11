In 15-Minute Bank Robbery, Masked Miscreants Loot 14 kg Gold, Rs 5 Lakh Cash

Bhopal: A group of six armed miscreants on Monday looted a private bank in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district in broad daylight and decamped with 14.8 kg gold, valued at Rs 14.5 crore, and Rs 5.7 lakh in cash. The robbery occurred at the ESAF Small Finance branch located in Khitauli, 50 km from the district headquarters of Jabalpur, at around 11 am, police said.

The robbery unfolded in about 15 minutes, police said. The gang arrived on three motorcycles and entered the bank one after another. They shouted at the staff to not move, threatening to shoot them if they did so, police said.

The robbers who were wearing helmets were flaunting country-made guns, police said. They then collected gold and cash, put them in bags they were carrying, and fled on their bikes in different directions.

The bank operates by offering loans against pledged gold. According to local city superintendent of police (CSP) Bhagat Singh Gathoria, bank employees and other witnesses were being questioned.

The CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas are being reviewed, the police said. All the entry and exit points of the town as well as the district have been sealed to prevent the robbers from escaping