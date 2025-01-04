MP: IIT, Indore, student from Telangana dies by suicide

Bhopal: A first-year student of BTech from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore, in Madhya Pradesh committed suicide by hanging him in his hostel room, police said on Saturday.

Rohit Kumar (17), hailing from Nalgonda in Telangana, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in the IIT campus in Indore by his friends at around 8.30 pm on Friday, police said.

Although no suicide note has been recovered in his room, police suspected that he might have suffered heavy losses in the online betting which led him to take the extreme step.

In the WhatsApp status in his mobile phone, recovered by the police, Rohit purportedly said that he was addicted to the online betting which he found as addictive as drugs and also said ‘good bye to all my loved ones’.

The WhatsApp status read, “reason behind my suicide is (,) i would addicted to online betting games (,) if my parents can xcuse (,) but in my future i would do same thing again because its a one part of drug so in my next life lets see (,) good bye to all my loved ones”.

Police found the script in the WhatsApp status incoherent, sources said.

However, the incoherent script may be the outcome of a very unstable mind due to mental stress, police suspected.

According to Simrol police station in-charge Raimal Kanwasiya, Rohit’s friends asked him to join them in dinner in the mess late on Friday evening to which he declined.

His friends saw him hanging from a fan in his room in the hostel when they returned after having dinner and immediately alerted the warden of the hostel.

Police later reached the hostel after being informed of the incident and sent the body to the district hospital in Indore for postmortem.

“The deceased’s parents have already arrived in Indore”, Mr Kanwasiya said.

According to Indore rural additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rupesh Dwivey, Rohit was a bright student. His friends told police that he used to remain busy with his mobile phone and often played mobile games.

That’s how Rohit got into the trap of online betting in which he lost heavily.