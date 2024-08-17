MP High Court Orders End to Doctors’ Strike Over Kolkata Incident

Madhya Pradesh High Court Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh high court on Saturday directed the doctors, agitating since August 17 to protest the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor at her workplace in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital around a week ago, to end their stir.



A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Raj Mohan Singh asked the striking doctors to withdraw their stir and join duty.

The court issued the directive in response to a petition filed by one Anshul Tiwari, resident of Narasinghpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The court has directed the agitating doctors to submit their grievances in the court, according to the petitioner’s counsels Sanjay Agrawal and Anju Agrawal.

The court has fixed August 20 as the date of hearing in the case.

Government doctors across Madhya Pradesh have launched an indefinite strike on August 17 demanding to book the culprits in the August nine incident of brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college hospital.

They also demanded that those involved in vandalism in the protest site in Kolkata be booked under the law.

They also demanded a Central Act for the protection of doctors at their workplaces.

The high court had on Friday issued notices to the state government and others seeking their reply within 24 hours on the strike called by doctors on August 17 in protest against the Kolkata incident.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency health services for 24 hours beginning at six am on August 17 in protest against the incident.