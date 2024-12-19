MP HC allows woman to end pregnancy over marital discord

It was a punishment not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image) It was a punishment not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bhopal:�The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court has allowed a woman to terminate her pregnancy following the marital discord.

Delivering the judgment in the case, the single bench of the court of Justice Subodh Abhyankr observed on account of the marital dispute, “it would not be proper if she (petitioner) is forced to continue with the pregnancy which she does not want, as the same would certainly seriously affect her future course of life and also the life of her child”.

The woman, hailing from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, had earlier filed FIR against her husband and her family members under sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 296 (obscene acts and songs), 115 (2)(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 3 (5) (common intention) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), alleging torture by her husband her family members.

The court had earlier directed the local district chief medical and health officer to find out if it is feasible to terminate her pregnancy at this stage.

A court appointed mediator has reported that the mediation between the couple had failed.

The woman pleaded that it was beyond the situation to repair the relationship since she had already filed the FIR and wished to end her pregnancy.

The husband has however submitted before the court that there was no dispute which cannot be settled and he wished her wife to continue with her pregnancy.