MP Govt Unveils Rs 47 Crore-Elephant Management Plan

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday unveiled the elephant management plan to reduce human-pachyderm conflicts in the state.

The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Mohan Yadav approved the proposal to make an outlay of Rs 47.11 crore to implement the project, a spokesman of the state government said.

The project is scheduled to be implemented in four years.

Under the plan, a fund of Rs 1.52 crore has already been spent to ensure safety of elephants by monitoring their movements.

A fund of Rs 20 crore is proposed to be spent under the project in 2025-26 and Rs 25.59 crore in 2026-27.

This comprehensive plan focuses on areas within the protected zones where elephants are known to move or reside, as well as the regions outside such zones.

It includes provisions for the safety and monitoring of wild elephants, habitat management and development.

As per the plan, control rooms will be set up for monitoring movements of elephants and necessary infrastructure will be developed to mitigate human- wildlife conflict.

Electronic-eye surveillance systems will be established and operated.

Rescue and rehabilitation efforts for the wild animals will also be undertaken under the project.

Fencing, including solar-powered fencing, will be installed and rapid response teams will be formed to handle emergencies.

This apart, ‘Haathi Mitra Dal’ (friends of elephant) will be formed to generate awareness on the importance of protection of the wild animal and how to avoid the human-elephant conflict.

Madhya Pradesh had earlier no resident elephants.

But, migration of elephants from the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh to Madhya Pradesh started a few years ago and a herd of elephants settled down in a forest range falling under Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the state and became residents of the area.