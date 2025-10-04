MP Govt Clarifies on Viral Claims on OBC Quota Affidavit, Hints at Action in the Matter

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has strongly refuted the viral claims on the particular remarks of the Mahajan Commission report of 1983 being made in its affidavit relating to Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation filed in the Supreme Court, calling it ‘completely false, fabricated, and misleading’.

A statement issued by the state public relations department said that certain ‘mischievous elements’ have circulated misleading material online, claiming it forms part of the affidavit filed by the government before the Supreme Court.

These claims are ‘entirely false, fabricated, and driven by malicious intent’, the statement said.

The viral content is not mentioned in the affidavit nor does it reflect any approved policy or decision of the Madhya Pradesh government, the statement said.

The controversial material, referring to social issues, is part of the Ramji Mahajan Commission reports, filed in 1983.

The state government has clarified that its current policy of 27 percent reservation was not based on the Mahajan Commission’s recommendations.

The affidavit submitted by the state government in the supreme court comprises reports from the state backward commission, including annual reports from 1994 to 2011, and the 2022 report of the State Backward Classes Welfare Commission, the statement said.

The Mahajan Commission report had already been part of the judicial record in the high court and by extension, forms part of the Supreme Court’s records, the statement clarified.

The state government is committed to inclusive development and social harmony under the principle of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the statement said.

“Presenting some isolated portions of such academic analyses, detailed reports of expert committees constituted from time to time, or other records, on social media without proper context, as part of a malicious propaganda campaign, is a condemnable act. The state government will conduct a serious investigation in this regard and take necessary action”, the statement said.