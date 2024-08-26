MP: Fed up with Wife's Extravagant Spending, Man Pays 2.5 Lakh to kill her

Gwalior: A man from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh planned his wife's murder because of her spending habits.

According to the police, the husband, Hemant Sharma, sought his friend's help and paid them 2.5 lakh rupees to carry out the plan. Police investigations uncovered the occurrence after 10 days as initially appeared to be a road accident.

The incident took place on August 13.

Sharma staged the murder as a road accident. On August 13, he took his wife, Durgawati, and her brother, Sandesh to a temple.

While returning from there, one of the Sharma's accomplices deliberately rammed the car into the motorcycle carrying Durgawati and Sandesh.

Durgawati was fatally injured and later died in the hospital, while Sandesh sustained his injuries.

Sharma initially claimed that a loaded vehicle had caused the accident and reported it as a hit-and-run.

However, suspicions were raised, by contradictions in his statement and the absence of such a vehicle in local CCTV footage.

According to additional inquiry, a car was seen following the motorcycle shortly before the crash, which led the police to look into Sharma's personal life in more detail.

It was discovered during the investigation that Durgawati, Hemant Sharma's second wife, had a romantic relationship with him before her 2021 marriage. In 2022, Sharma also tied the knot.

But soon after Sharma's marriage, Durgawati filed for divorce from her first husband and returned home. Following that, Durgawati and Sharma got back together, and in 2023 they were legally married.

However, Sharma's finances suffered as a result of Durgawati's extravagant spending, which caused their relationship to collapse. Sharma, enraged and frustrated, came up with a plan to kill her.

Niranjan Sharma, an additional superintendent of police, verified that three accomplices were involved in the murder. Two other accused are still at large, but Sharma and the driver of the car have been taken into custody by the police.