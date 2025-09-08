Farmers, Standing in Queue for Fertilizer in MP Town, Baton-Charged, Cop Suspended

Bhopal: Farmers standing in queue at a fertilizer distribution Centre of a cooperative society at Lahar under Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district were on Monday baton-charged, leading to injuries to three of them, official sources said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media leading the Bhind district superintendent of police Asit Yadav to take prompt action in the matter.

Head constable of the Lahar police station Ramraj Singh Gurjar who allegedly baton-charged the farmers was placed under suspension and line attached, police said.

“A video has gone viral on social media in which Head Constable Ramraj Singh Gurjar posted at Lahar police station is seen using force, which prima facie is against the rules and is indicative of tarnishing the image of the police. Gurjar has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to the Police Line”, an order issued by the Bhind SP said.

Reports reaching here said that farmers started gathering at the fertilizer distribution Centre of the cooperative society in Lahar from three in the morning as the Centre was closed for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Policemen were deployed at the Centre to manage the crowd.

Gurjar asked the farmers standing in queue to sit down, leading the latter to voice their protest.

The cop then started raining lathi blows on the farmers, leading to injuries to three of them, official sources said.

This was the second such incident in Madhya Pradesh in the last one week.

On September two, farmers staging demonstration in Rewa demanding fertilizer were lathi charged by the police.