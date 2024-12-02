MP: Everything, Barring Opposition, Has Changed, Says Nadda

�Bhopal: BJP national president and Union minister J P Nadda on Sunday took a jibe at the Opposition parties for not being able to appreciate the progress of the country, saying that ‘Everything, barring the Opposition, has changed’.

Addressing a public function in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Nadda said that people in the Opposition parties are saying that nothing has changed in the country since the Narendra Modi government assumed office at the Centre in 2014.

“Everything, barring the Opposition, has changed. India has transformed but the status of the Opposition has remained the same and it will never change. The Opposition continued to slide”, Mr Nadda said.

There was a time when India took almost 40 years to develop the anti-tetanus vaccine, three decades to manufacture the TB vaccine and a century to discover the vaccine to prevent Japanese fever, he said.

But, during the corona period in 2020, India developed two vaccines within nine months and supplied them to the entire world.

India had not only met its demand for vaccines during the period, but also supplied them to 48 countries.

“India was not a receiver of vaccines but became a donor of vaccines then”, he said.

“This is the transformed India”, he said.

India had manufactured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, sanitizers, and masks and expanded Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to face the challenge of the corona pandemic, he said.

India’s efficient management of the Covid-19 pandemic had also caught the global attention.

USA had faced strikes by people for enforcing lockdown during the corona period. People in Europe had stopped their governments from imposing a lockdown and, in some countries, the governments could not even decide whether to enforce the lockdown.

But India successfully imposed ‘janata (people’s) curfew’ in the initial period and then lockdown.

The Union minister who holds the health portfolio said that the number of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has increased from six to 22 in the last ten years.

“Hence, I will say that everything has changed, but the status of the Opposition has not changed”, he added.