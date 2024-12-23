MP; Elderly woman dies of hunger after being locked in home by son

Bhopal: An 80-year-old woman died of hunger after being locked inside their house here by her son, police said on Monday.

Lalita Dubey was seriously ill and could not move out of the bed to take food or her medicines, Nishatpura police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey said.

According to the police, her son Arun Dubey had left for Ujjain along with his wife and son, leaving her alone in the locked house.

He later called his brother Ajey who is working in Indore to inform that he left for Ujjain leaving their mother in the house.

Ajey immediately called one of his friends to check his mother’s condition knowing very well that she was bedridden.

His friend had found her dead.

Police reached the spot after being informed of the incident and sent the body for postmortem.“The postmortem report suggested that she died of hunger. She was bedridden and was not in a position to take food and medicines. She even did not have water for 24 hours, leading to her death”, the police officer said.

A case has been registered against Arun Dubey under section of 105 (unintentional murder) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, the police officer said.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Ajey Dubey, police said.