MP: DRI Busts Illicit Drug Factory in Bhopal, Seizes Mephedrone Worth Rs 92 Crore

Bhopal: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an illicit drug manufacturing facility here and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 92 crore, an official press release said on Monday.

The seizure was the result of a meticulously coordinated operation, code named ‘Operation Crystal Break’, involving raids by the DRI spanning multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, a press release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday said.

According to the release, a search of the illegal manufacturing facility at the village of Jagdishpur (former Islamnagar) under Huzur tehsil in Bhopal district on Saturday led to recovery and seizure of 61.20 kg of Mephedrone (in liquid form) valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

In addition, 541.53 kg of raw materials including Methylene, Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and two Bromo, along with a complete set of processing equipment, were seized, the PIB release said.

The factory, located in a secluded premises, was covered from all sides to camouflage it.

Two individuals, including the chemist responsible for manufacturing Mephedrone, were apprehended.

In swift follow-up operations, a key member of the drug cartel was apprehended at Basti in Uttar Pradesh, who was entrusted with overseeing supply of raw materials from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra to Bhopal.

Two suppliers, who have illegally provided the chemicals/ raw materials were also apprehended at Mumbai, along with the person responsible for the transportation of chemicals/ raw materials from Mumbai to Bhopal.

According to the press release, preliminary investigations revealed that funds were being transferred from Surat and Mumbai to Bhopal via hawala channels.

One close associate of the cartel, responsible for fund transfer, was also arrested in Surat.

“All the seven arrested persons have admitted to their respective roles in the clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone on the directions of an overseas operator and kingpin of Mephedrone network in India”, the press release said.

This is the sixth clandestine Mephedrone factory busted by DRI in the past one year, the press release said.

Mephedrone is a psychotropic substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.