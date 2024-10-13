MP: CRPF Jawan Killed, 4 Hurt As Vehicle Hits Tree

Bhopal: A CRPF jawan was on Sunday killed and four others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree in a village in Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in Kudan village under Birsa police station at around 7.30 am.

The security personnel belonging to CRPF’s seventh battalion were travelling in a Bolero for deployment in an anti-Naxal operation in a nearby forest when the incident took place, Balaghat district superintendent of police Nagendra Singh said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the spot to rescue the injured security personnel trapped inside the vehicle which was badly damaged following the incident.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Machhurda hospital and later referred to a specialised hospital in Gondia in Maharashtra, police said.

According to Birsa police station in-charge Rewal Singh Barde, the CRPF personnel started from their camp at Machhurda for anti-Naxal operations.

While one team of CRPF personnel was travelling in a Bolero, the other jawans were travelling in a bus.

The driver of Bolero lost control of the vehicle and hit it at a roadside tree, leading to the tragedy, he said.

The slain jawan has been identified as Tarakeswar (23), a resident of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh.

The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Inspector Umesh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Yadunandan Paswan, ASI Birju Das, and Constable Rakesh Yadav.