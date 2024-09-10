MP Constitutes Delimitation Commission To Redraw Districts, Divisions

�Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced the constitution of a delimitation commission to redraw boundaries of districts and divisions in the state for better governance and convenience of the people.



A three-member -commission headed by the retired IAS officer Manoj Srivastav has been formed to study the issue and set in process of delimitation of districts and divisions after taking into consideration the views of the local people.

This was the maiden exercise by the state government to redraw boundaries of districts after formation of Madhya Pradesh on November one, 1956.

“The districts in the state have increased but there are many anomalies and discrepancies. Some people have to cover long distances to reach the district or divisional headquarters. We have constituted a new delimitation commission to sort out such anomalies”, the chief minister said.

Big districts such as Sagar, Ujjain, Indore and Dhar have witnessed many administrative challenges due to their sizes.

“Rationalisation of such districts will take place through the delimitation process”, Mr Yadav said.

The state government has earlier redefined the limits of the police stations and the decision will be beneficial from the administration point of view, he said.

A move was initiated for delimitation of districts in Madhya Pradesh during the second term of former chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa in March 1990- December 1992.

But, the plan could not be executed.

Madhya Pradesh, which is the second largest state in area after Rajasthan, has 55 districts and ten administrative divisions.