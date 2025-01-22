MP Congress starts preparations for ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sambidhan’ campaign in B R Ambedkar’s birthplace

Bhopal: Congress on Wednesday began preparations to hold a massive rally in the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar in Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on January 27 as part of its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sambidhan’ campaign.



The party held the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sambidhan’ campaign in Belgaum in Karnataka on January 21 and is scheduled to hold a rally in Ambedkar Nagar in Mhow on January 27 as part of the campaign.



According to a spokesman of the party here, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, several AICC leaders, former chief ministers and the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states are scheduled to take part in the rally.



Besides, Congress veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh will also attend the rally.



The state party is going to mobilise around one lakh party cadres and leaders to gather on the occasion.

