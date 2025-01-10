MP: Congress sinks its allies, not surprised at dumping of ally AAP by grand old party in Delhi polls: Mohan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has said that he is not surprised to see Congress dumping its alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, and added that the grand old party has a habit of sinking its allies.

Mr Yadav predicted that the AAP would fare poorly in the Delhi polls because the Arvind Kejriwal- led party has committed the blunder of supporting the grand old party in the last Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress has a history of sinking those which join with it. The party never did good to anyone. The AAP will very soon realize it”, Mr Yadav said.

The chief minister took potshots at both the parties saying that they were fooling the public.

He said that both Congress and AAP have now separated and are now going alone in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Both the parties have indulged in mudslinging at each other ahead of the Delhi polls.

Mr Yadav said that BJP was not bothered when the two parties had fought as allies in the last Lok Sabha polls and hardly cared now when the two parties have decided to go it alone in the Delhi polls.

“BJP was at the forefront then and now”, he added.

Mr Yadav also took a jibe at Congress for deciding to launch a ‘save Constitution’ rally in Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, in Madhya Pradesh on January 26, wondering how could the grand old party remember the place now.

The Congress has suddenly remembered Mhow as the birthplace of Ambedkar because the BJP has developed it as a religious site, he said.