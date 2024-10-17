MP Congress MLA Video Disrespecting Lord Shiva Sparks Outrage

BHOPAL: A purported video showing Congress MLA from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh Babu Jandel using abusive language against Lord Shiva on Thursday went viral, leaving his party red faced.

The video clip in which the Congress lawmaker was seen making objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva was shared on his X account by senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Saluja.

Mr Saluja demanded a statement from the state Congress leadership on the issue and said that the Congress legislator’s objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva reflected the mindset of the Congress leaders towards the Hindu religion.

“Once again, it is proved that Congress is anti-Sanatan”, he said.

Congress spokesman Mukesh Nayak here on Thursday however regretted the remarks by his party MLA against Lord Shiva, saying that he should not have used such language (against Hindu deity).

A group of BJP leaders in Indore on Thursday vowed not to allow entry of the legislator into Indore as long as he did not apologise for it.

The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Thursday staged a demonstration before a Shiva temple in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh demanding action against him.

The Congress MLA has however claimed that it was a ‘doctored’ video being circulated on social media to taint his image in public.

“I am a devotee of Lord Shiva. How can I show disrespect to the deity”, he said.

The Congress legislator had last year courted controversy when he wrapped a snake around his neck while observing his birthday.

He had also refused to accept garlands from his followers.

Wildlife activist Ajey Dubey had then written a letter to the state forest department seeking to book him under the wildlife protection act for this.