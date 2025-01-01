MP: Complex packing, loading process delays shifting of Union Carbide waste

Bhopal: The complex and arduous process of packing and loading in adherence to the protocol has delayed the removal of toxic waste from Union Carbide plant site here for disposal at Pithapuram incineration facility in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, 250 km away, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

“We have to strictly adhere to the protocol assigned for packing and loading of the 337 tons of toxic waste of Union Carbide (in the containers) for shifting them to Pithapuram disposal site. It is very complex and cumbersome process. The process being followed is of international standard”, gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation department director Swatantra Kumar Singh told this newspaper on Tuesday.

All the toxic wastes have been packed in specially designed leak-proof bags and safety of the handlers and public has been ensured during the critical operation, Mr Singh said.

The workers engaged in packing and loading have been limited to 30-minute shifts each, followed by mandatory rest periods and their health has been monitored regularly.

He said that the packing of the entire 337 tons of toxic waste has been completed and their loading in the containers will commence very soon.

“The shifting of the toxic waste from Union Carbide site to Pithapuram disposal facility is most likely to commence on Wednesday”, he indicated.

The toxic waste has been stored in the premises of Union Carbide plant, closed around two decades ago, here, for the last four decades after the leakage of the deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) in the factory on the intervening night of December two-three leading to death of over 15,000 people.

Besides, over 6,00,000 people were affected in the incident, billed as the world’s worst industrial disaster.

Official sources said that other hazardous materials, such as naphthol (a component of MIC), chemicals used in pesticide manufacturing, and the reactor of the plant and the potentially contaminated soil will also be transported to Pithapuram incineration facility for their destruction.

Twelve GPS-enabled container trucks will carry the 337 tons of Union Carbide waste to Pithapuram incineration facility through a green corridor created for the purpose.

Meanwhile, a writ petition has been filed in the Indore bench of high court by some locals seeking the court’s intervention to stop disposal of Union carbide waste in Pithapuram incineration facility apprehending pollution in the area.