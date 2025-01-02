MP CM toys with idea of starting Jan Sunbai programme to redress public grievances

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav is toying with the idea of launching a weekly programme christened as ‘Jan Sunbai’ to redress public grievances, official sources said on Wednesday.

Sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the programme is being finalized and will be announced shortly.

“Although, there is a plan to launch the programme next week, the date is yet to be finalized”, sources said.

It is tentatively decided to launch the programme on January six, sources said.

Mr Yadav will be the third chief minister to start a public grievance redressal programme.

Former chief ministers Digvijay Singh of Congress and Uma Bharti of BJP used to hear public grievances once in a week, when they were in power.

However, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is currently Union agriculture minister had streamlined the public grievance redressal system by launching CM Helpline in which people can take their grievances to the government for redressal ‘round-the-clock’.

The former chief minister also used to take up cases of people from the CM Helpline to address them by holding a meeting with the district collector concerned along with the complainant virtually on a particular day.

Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh had started the weekly ‘Jan Darshan’ programme in 2005 where he used to redress grievances of the people in his official residence in Raipur.

The programme was discontinued when Congress returned to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018.

However, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has revived the programme.