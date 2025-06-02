MP: CM Mohan to Hold Cabinet Meet in Gond Kingdom Pachmarhi Today

Bhopal: In his ongoing efforts to promote historical sites in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has decided to hold his next cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, in Pachmarhi, the erstwhile kingdom of the 19th-century Gond ruler Raja Bhabhbut Singh.

This will be the fourth historical site in the state where the chief minister will hold his cabinet meeting since he assumed office in December 2023.

“A decision has been taken to hold the next cabinet meeting at Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district in honour of Gond king Bhabhut Singh, who had waged an armed struggle against British rule in 1857-1859. He is the symbol of tribal valour”, Mr. Yadav said here on Monday.

The state cabinet will pay tribute to the tribal warrior by recalling his role in the 1857 sepoy mutiny and his armed struggle against British rule, he said.

The Gond tribe ruler is known as Narmadanchal Shivaji for his expertise in guerrilla warfare through which he had forced the mighty British army to retreat from Pachmarhi repeatedly for two years till he was arrested in 1859.

Pachmarhi, situated at a height of about 1,000 meters from sea level in the Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh also boasts of lush green valleys, caves, waterfalls and Satpura Tiger Reserve in its lap.

The fort built in Pachmarhi by the Gond ruler is in ruins now.

The state cabinet had earlier held its meetings in historical sites such as Rajwada, once the durbar of Holkar dynasty rulers, in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Maheshwar, the capital of the erstwhile kingdom of Holkar dynasty ruler Ahilya Bai, in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, and Singrampur, the capital of the erstwhile kingdom of Rani Durgavati, in Damoh district in the state.