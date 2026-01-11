MP CM Launches ‘Swachh Jal’ Drive Using Robots and GIS Mapping

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has launched a massive drive to overhaul drinking water monitoring across the state with the deployment of robotic technology and GIS-mapping tools.

The two-phase ‘Swachh Jal’ campaign was launched here late on Saturday evening to bring the drinking water supply system across the state under intense scrutiny with the use of technology and take corrective measures to provide safe drinking water to the people.

The move comes in the wake of the death of several people in Bhagirathpura in Indore due to water contamination in the last three weeks.

“Swachh Jal Abhiyan will be conducted in two phases. The phase one campaign will be held from January 10 to February 28, and the phase two campaign will be held from March one to March 31. A system of ‘Jal Sunwai’ (water grievances hearing) has been put in place to address public drinking water issues, which officials have been directed to address with utmost seriousness”, Mr. said while chairing a high-level official meeting here.

Mr. Yadav said that robotic technology will be employed to inspect underground pipelines for leakages and use GIS mapping to zero in on the leakages and identify the intersections of sewage and drinking water pipelines that raise the prospects of contamination.

The robots will be used for the intense scrutiny of the exterior and interior of drinking water supply pipelines across Madhya Pradesh to identify leakages, corrosion and structural breaches.

This is the first time the robotic technology is being used in such an extensive way to inspect the water supply pipelines for leakages and structural weaknesses in the state.

Mr. Yadav ordered strict monitoring of the water treatment plants and drinking water tanks to ensure clean drinking water supply to the people.

He also directed the departments concerned to conduct regular testing of the drinking water quality and ensure alternative arrangements in case of contamination.

During the campaign, cleaning of all water treatment plants and drinking water storage tanks will be done and monitored through a GIS map-based App.