MP Chief minister Says 2.7 Lakh Vacant Govt Posts Will Be Filled

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday declared his government’s plan to ensure employment for 70 percent of unemployed youths in the state by 2028.

Unveiling the “Yuva Shakti Mission” project on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, Mr Yadav further announced that the recruitment process to fill 2.7 lakh vacant posts in various state government departments has been initiated.

The mission aims to make 1.5 crore youths of Madhya Pradesh self-reliant, he said.

“The mission aims to make the youth self-reliant by providing quality education to them, and training them in entrepreneurship for their capacity enhancement”, he said.

While providing employment in the government and private sectors along with working for entrepreneurship development, the youth will be made job providers, not job seekers, he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between Global Skill Park and a private company on the occasion for skill development of youth and providing training as per industrial requirements.