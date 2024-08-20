MP Cabinet Clears Women Empowerment Centres in All Districts

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal for establishing women empowerment Centres in all the 55 districts in the state.



The cabinet chaired by chief minister Mohan Yadav decided that such Centres would operate in all the 55 districts in the state under the Mission Shakti programme to facilitate inter-regional convergence of schemes and programmes run for women for their empowerment and create an environment in which women can understand and utilise their full potential.



The cabinet approved the proposal for creation of 364 posts under Mission Shakti.



The cabinet has also given administrative approval of Rs 1320.14 crore to launch a micro irrigation project in Singrauli district in the state.



The proposed project would benefit 132 villages of Chitrangi tehsil and 10 villages of Devsar tehsil in the district.



The cabinet discussed the proposal to introduce online summons to the accused in the cases.

