MP Cabinet Approves Delimitation Commission, Seeks Soyabean MSP at Rs 4,800

�Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to constitute a delimitation commission to redraw boundaries of districts and administrative divisions in the state.



The commission is scheduled to recommend delimitation of districts and administrative divisions in Madhya Pradesh for better administration and convenience to the people.

The commission is going to redraw the map of a new Madhya Pradesh.

There are 55 districts and ten administrative divisions in Madhya Pradesh.

The state cabinet has also decided to move the Centre seeking to hike the minimum support price (MSP) of ‘soyabean’ from the existing Rs 4,000 per quintal to Rs 4,800 per quintal.

In another significant decision, the state cabinet decided to replace the bureaucrats as heads of state undertakings and corporations with the ministers.