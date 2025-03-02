MP: Bride ‘stolen’ from car near MP village, ‘rescued’ along with abductors later

Bhopal: A bride was on Sunday ‘stolen’ from a car carrying her along with the groom near a village in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

She was ‘rescued’ along with her five ‘abductors’ near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh after around three hours.

According to the police, the groom Vikram Nayak of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan came to his bride’s house in Rathikheda village under Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night in a procession for the wedding.

The newly wed couple left for the groom’s place in Sawai Madhopur in a car on Sunday morning after their marriage.

A vehicle carrying seven-eight people was following their car from Ashok Nagar, police quoting the groom said.

The vehicle suddenly came in front of the couple’s car when it was passing Ruthayi village in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh and stopped it.

According to the police, the miscreants came out of their vehicle and started breaking the windows of the couple’s car.

They also dragged the groom out of the car and assaulted him.

The ‘goons’ later took the girl away with them in their vehicle, the police quoted the groom as saying.

Nayak immediately reported to the police that his bride was ‘stolen’ by some miscreants, leading the police to launch a manhunt for them.

Later, police sealed all the exit points of the region and found the abductors’ vehicle abandoned near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh.

The girl and her five ‘abductors’ had abandoned the vehicle and started walking, police said.

The girl was ‘rescued’ and the five alleged kidnappers were arrested, police said.

Raghogarh sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Deepa Dudbe confirmed the arrest of the alleged five abductors.

According to the police, the groom suspected that his bride was known to her alleged abductors since he heard her addressing one of them as ‘Akash’.

Probe was on into the incident, police said.