MP: BJP sets in motion process for organisational polls in MP

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set in motion the process of holding organisational elections in Madhya Pradesh by appointing poll officials.

The party has constituted a five-member poll committee headed by former MP Vivek Sejwalkar to conduct the elections for various organisational posts from booth level committees to state president.

Four assistant poll officers constituted the committee.

They are BJP state vice-president Jitu Jirati, former MLA Archana Chitnis, state party secretary Rajneesh Agrawal and party leader Dr Prabhulal Jatwa.

The two-phase membership drive which began on September two this year ended on October 15.

The party has achieved the target of drafting a record number of 1.50 crore members in the two-phase membership drive in Madhya Pradesh.

The 15-day drive for renewing membership of regular members will end on October 31.

After this, the poll process will begin for election to the various party posts from booth level committees to state president, a party functionary said on Sunday.

The party may choose its next president in the state in November, he added.