MP: BJP Leader Criticised for Defiling Temple Offering, Apologises

�Bhopal: A local BJP leader has drawn severe flak for throwing the ‘leftover’ split grains (daal) after tasting a few of them into the grinder of the ‘laddu’ making unit in the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, forcing him to apologise for his actions.



A video of the incident that occurred on Saturday went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, BJP’s Ujjain district unit general secretary Sanjay Agrawal was seen picking a few pieces of ‘daal’ from the grinder of the ‘laddu’ making unit and then tasting a few grains twice before throwing the remaining grains back on the grinder.

Madhya Pradesh minister Gautam Tetwal was seen accompanying him on the occasion.

The viral video has triggered a row with Congress slamming the BJP leader for ‘defiling’ the offering meant for Lord Mahakal before it was prepared.

“It is shocking that the daal, meant to be grinded into flour to make ‘laddu’ for offering to Lord Mahakal, was tasted and then the leftover was thrown into the grinder, defiling it. The incident has hurt religious sentiments of the devotees”, local Congress leader Ajit Singh said.

Mr Agrawal however said that he was just checking the quality of the grain and added he regretted if he hurt anyone’s sentiments.