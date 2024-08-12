MP announces hike in salaries of elected representatives of local bodies

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the salaries of the elected representatives of the urban and rural local bodies would be hiked by 20 percent.



He made the declaration while addressing the elected women representatives of municipal bodies in the state here.

Accordingly, the monthly salary of a mayor of a municipal corporation has been revised from the current Rs 22,000 to Rs 26,400 whereas the monthly salary of the deputy mayor has been increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,600.

The monthly salary of a ward member of a municipal corporation has been hiked from Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,400.

The monthly honorarium of the chairperson of a municipal body has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,200 whereas the salary of the vice-chairman has been hiked from Rs 4,800 to Rs 5,760.

The salary of a ward member of a municipality has been increased from Rs 3,600 to Rs 4,320.

The monthly salary of the chairperson of a notified area council (NAC) has been increased from Rs 4,800 to Rs 5,760 whereas the salary of the vice-chairman of the body has been hiked from Rs 4,200 to Rs 5,040.

The salary of a ward member in the NAC has been increased from Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,360.

Significantly, the announcement comes five days after by-elections to the vacant posts in the urban and rural local bodies in the state were declared by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The by-election is scheduled to be held for the four vacant posts of janpad panchayat members, 13 vacant posts of ward members of some municipalities, 34 vacant posts of sarpanches of some gram panchayats, and 5,344 vacant posts of ward members of panchayat bodies.

The by-elections to these vacant posts are scheduled to be held on September 11.