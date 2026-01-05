MP: AIIMS, Bhopal, Professor Dies 24 Hours After Suicide Attempt

Bhopal: Assistant professor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, Dr Rashmi Verma died on Monday, 24 days after she attempted suicide.

Dr Rashmi Verma was on a ventilator in AIIMS, Bhopal, for the past 23 days and passed away at 11 in the morning, AIIMS sources said.

She had taken overdose of anaesthesia to attempt suicide while allegedly complaining work culture, sources said.

Her husband Dr Monmohan Shakya is an orthopedic specialist.

He found his wife in a state of unconsciousness at their home and was admitted to the AIIMS, Bhopal, on December 11.

She had suffered cardiac siege for around 17 minutes following her suicide attempt.

The doctors in the AIIMS, Bhopal, had revived her after much efforts but she suffered damages in her brain due to this.

She was known to be a ‘poor people’s doctor’ for her dedication for the patients, particularly the poor. She used to spend from her own pocket often for the treatment of poor patients, when needed.