MP: 9-year-old girl raped in MP village, battling for life in ICU, accused held

Bhopal: A nine-year-old girl was raped when she was grazing goats on the outskirts of her village in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was found lying unconscious in an agriculture field in her village of Nagra early on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place late on Monday evening, according to the police.

The victim used to graze goats owned by her family every evening on the outskirts of her village and the accused raped her after finding her alone on Monday, police said.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the district hospital at Morena, police said.

The accused, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday morning, police said.

He was booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO).