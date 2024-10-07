MP: 6-Year-Old Raped by Neighbour, in Critical Condition in Hospital

Bhopal: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old youth, her neighbour, in a village in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Shahpura area late on Sunday when the alleged victim was alone in her house, police said.

The alleged victim was staying with her maternal grandparents.

The youth entered into her house and allegedly raped her after finding her alone in the house, police said.

Her grandmother was in the backyard while her grandfather was not in the house when the incident took place.

A woman spotted the girl lying in the house and immediately alerted her grandmother who rushed to the spot to find the alleged victim bleeding from her private parts, police said.

The girl was taken to the district hospital at Dindori and later referred to a hospital in Jabalpur when her condition turned critical, police said.

The accused has been arrested, according to Shahpura police station in-charge Shivlal Markam.