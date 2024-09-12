MP: 2 arrested in assault on army officers and rape of woman friend in MP tourist spot

Bhopal: Two people were on Thursday arrested for the attack on two army officers and rape of their woman friend in a tourist spot in Mhow in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh on September 11.

Of the six accused in the incident, two have so far been arrested, Indore (rural) superintendent of police Hitika Vasal said.

According to the police, two army officers, undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic along with their two female friends to the picturesque Jam Ghat area in Mhow late on Tuesday night.

Around three am on Wednesday, a group of half a dozen miscreants arrived at the spot and started assaulting an officer and his female friend who were sitting in their car.

Another army officer and a female friend who were at the hilltop rushed to the spot upon hearing the commotion.

The assailants then held the army officer and his female friend, who were inside the car, hostage at gunpoint and asked the other officer and the woman to get them Rs ten lakh to set free the ‘hostages’.

The army officer had however informed his seniors who alerted the police. The attackers however had fled the spot by the time police reached the place. The army officers and their female friends were later admitted to the Mhow civil hospital.

One of the two women was suspected to have been raped, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 70 (gangrape), 310-2 (dacoity), 308-2(extortion), 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Arms Act.

According to the police, all the accused are residents of the nearby villages and two of them have previous criminal records.

“It was not an organised crime. The miscreants spotted the visitors and attacked them”, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the attack on the army officers in Mhow and expressed concern over growing incidents of violence against women in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that the law and order in the BJP-ruled states has virtually collapsed. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also condemned the Mhow incident.