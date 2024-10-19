MP: 19-Year-Old Girl, Set Ablaze by Son of Man Accused of Molestation, Succumbs to Injuries

Bhopal: A 19-year-old girl who was set on fire last week by the son of a man, accused of molesting her, early on Friday morning succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.



The girl, a resident of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, was admitted to the local hospital after the accused Arjun Balai (22), son of the man accused of molesting her on October seven, poured petrol on her and then lit the fire.



She was later referred to the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao hospital in Indore.



“She succumbed to her injuries in the Maharaja Yashwantrao hospital in Indore”, a senior district police officer said.



According to the police, Arjun allegedly attacked her to force her to withdraw the complaint against his father, Mangilal Balai, who was accused of molesting her on October seven and later arrested.



Mangilal was released on bail on October eight.



“Arjun was mounting pressure on her to withdraw the molestation case. He has been arrested”, the police officer said.

