Mother-Son Duo Electrocuted While Drying Clothes In Keonjhar; Another Woman Critical

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a young mother and her two-year-old son lost their lives to electrocution while drying clothes in the courtyard of their home in Keonjhar district’s Banspal Bazar area on Monday. Another woman, the child’s grandmother, is battling for her life after sustaining critical injuries while trying to save them.

The tragedy unfolded around 10 am when 23-year-old Kalpana Mahakud was drying wet clothes on a wire stretched across the courtyard. Accidentally, one of the garments came into contact with a live electric wire running dangerously close to the clothesline. Kalpana received a fatal electric shock and collapsed on the spot.

Hearing his mother’s distress, little Subhrajit Behera rushed to her side but was also electrocuted upon touching her. Moments later, Shantilata Behera, Kalpana’s mother-in-law, hurried to the scene in an attempt to rescue them and suffered a severe electric shock herself.

Neighbours and local residents quickly intervened, managing to separate the victims from the live wire and rush them to the Community Health Centre at Banspal. However, doctors declared Kalpana and Subhrajit dead on arrival. Shantilata Behera remains in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Banspal Bazar locality, with the community plunged into grief over the untimely loss of the young mother and child.

Local authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances leading to the mishap, with concerns raised over the proximity of live electric wires to residential courtyards.