Mother of three tortured, raped in Manipur: Autopsy report

An autopsy report from Silchar Medical College in Assam has revealed severe torture inflicted on a 31-year-old mother of three, allegedly raped and burned alive in her home in Zairawn village, Manipur, on November 7.

The woman sustained “third-degree” injuries, including burns and embedded nails. The attack, reportedly by members of a valley-based outfit, involved the torching of 17 homes, escalating tensions. Kuki-Zo organizations condemned the brutality, urging authorities to protect tribal communities in Manipur’s conflict-ridden regions. Authorities face mounting pressure to identify and arrest the perpetrators to prevent further violence.



