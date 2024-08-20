Mother-in-Law of Kolkata Doctor Murder Accused Alleges Brutal History, Calls for Execution

KOLKATA: As the investigation into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital intensifies, disturbing details have emerged from the mother-in-law of the accused, Sanjoy Roy. Speaking to ANI, she claimed that Roy had a history of violence, revealing that he "used to beat his ex-wife" and once caused her miscarriage by "bashing" her while she was three months pregnant.

The mother-in-law demanded that Roy be "hanged" for his crimes but also hinted at the involvement of others, expressing doubt that Roy could have committed the crime alone. "He can't do it alone," she asserted.



"My relations with him were very tense," she told ANI. "When my daughter was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and we filed a police complaint. After that, my daughter was ill, and I bore all her medical expenses."



The CBI has been interrogating the accused to ascertain if others were involved in the crime. CBI investigators have also consulted with Kolkata Police officers who initially handled the case, as public outrage and calls for justice continue to grow.



