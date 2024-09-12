Mother and Child Hospital Inaugurated in Belagavi's Khanapur

Belagavi: In a move to improve healthcare services in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district, a 60-bed Mother and Child Hospital was inaugurated, and the foundation stone was laid for a 100-bed Taluk General Hospital on Wednesday.



Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who led the event, emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access for rural communities, particularly focusing on maternal and child health.

The 60-bed hospital has been built under the National Health Mission (NHM), while the 100-bed Taluk Hospital will be established under the NABARD RIDF-30 scheme.

“Our focus is on ensuring that every mother and child receives quality healthcare. The newly built Mother and Child Hospital is part of our broader vision to enhance health services in underserved regions," the Minister said.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stressed the importance of maternal health, explaining that proper nutrition and care during pregnancy are essential for ensuring the health of both mother and child.

“By taking care of a mother’s health, we ensure the well-being of the next generation," he said.

He also assured the state government’s commitment in ensuring necessary doctors, medical staff, and equipment are available for the facility.

The Minister announced that the 100-bed Taluk Hospital would be constructed soon, with tenders already issued. He expressed confidence that the facility would be completed swiftly, fulfilling a crucial need for the community.

The government has initiated special programs for women's empowerment. A sub-center worth ₹65 lakh will be constructed in Kopoli. Additionally, Rs 3.5 crore will be allocated for various health department projects in areas like Itagi, Nandagad, Parishwad, Kakkeri, and Beedi, with plans to upgrade local hospitals accordingly.

The minister lauded the efforts of Wipro founder Azim Premji, who is funding a program to provide eggs to all schoolchildren in Karnataka for six days a week. This initiative, which will run for three years, is expected to improve children's nutritional intake and overall health.